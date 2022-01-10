Rapper Sarkodie has paid over N800k to settle the medical bills of a baby stranded at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana

Ghana's highest rapper Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has singlehandedly paid almost a million naira to settle the medical bills of a baby stranded at the Ridge Hospital.

Little Rose Samira Sulley had suffered severe burns after she accidentally fell into hot water her mother was preparing for her bath.

Little Rose Samira Sulley

The 18-month-old baby underwent surgery at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana, to restore her life to normalcy.

After going under the knife and being on a ventilator for weeks, she began healing. The hospital, however, detained Rose and her distraught mother for three months over unpaid medical bills.

Sarkodie stepped in to settle the medical bills following a report by Metro TV, highlighting the little girl and her mother's plight - raising funds to get her discharged.

Reactions

maltiti_official:

"God bless him and Metro Tv."

naphtali_1.of.his.kind:

"A man with a heart of gold, may his children reap his Kindness ✨❤️"

houseof_prints:

"Awwww Thank you Lord... God bless you King Sark."

myblackartisticcreations:

"Good my brother. May Allah bless you. You have done a great deed."

