Currently one of the hottest topics on social media is influencer Papaya Ex's birthday bash which saw several socialites in attendance.

It was indeed a night of glitz and glamour as #Bigpaps2022 trended online, giving fans a free show as guests channelled their inner fashion sides.

However, one guest seemed to have caused quite a buzz online.

The guest's choice of outfit has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @prudent_gabriel, @kamari_f

Identified as Kamari, the digital creator with an Instagram following of over a hundred thousand, turned up for the party looking ravishing in a head-turning red outfit.

She rocked a dress that had some sort of cape and an opening to the thigh, designed with silver coloured embellishments.

With her centre part weave pushed to the back, her drop earring dazzled, complimenting her red lippie.

Check out the photo below:

Reactions

However, while she appeared exquisite in her ensemble, social media users seem to believe she stole the shine as they took to the comment section to question who was the actual celebrant at the birthday bash.

Check out the comments below:

classic.queen.jenny:

"Na she Dey do birthday abeg."

wemmie_adesewa:

"This don dress pass the papaya sef."

slaywithfifi_abuja:

"Wahalurrrr she is the celebrant , give it to her na her day."

___khennie:

"Is it your birthday to take another person shine dey always sweet Nigerian but then you’re so cute ❤️"

ximpli_eddy:

"Na wa. This one na wedding Abeg."

lizzzyy.m:

"Omo Na birthday girl b this ooo."

mizpurplemakeupempire:

"Is it your wedding??? Sorry! Is it your birthday??"

_tolaniii:

"Is it her birthday ,she don outshine bday girl."

misswande:

"Even birthday girl no dress reach dis one she deserves an award abeg."

tinux__1:

"The real birthday girl ti take over."

kimberlyadetoro:

"This one stole the show."

