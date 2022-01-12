One of the veteran Nollywood actors, Walter Anga, has clocked a new age and celebrated on social media

The film star clocked 44 on January 12, 2022, and he marked the occasion on social media with his followers

Walter posted a series of throwback photos on his Instagram page and fans have reacted to his post

Popular Nollywood actor, Walter Anga, has taken to social media to mark the occasion of his 44th birthday with fans.

The movie star turned the new age on January 12, 2022, and he took his fans on a trip down memory lane.

Walter Anga is celebrating his 44th birthday. Photos: @walteranga

Walter posted a series of old photos of himself when he was a younger and struggling actor.

The snaps showed how far the celebrant had come from his humble beginnings to his current status.

Walter accompanied the photos with a caption that reads:

“As I celebrate my 44th birthday today I just want to appreciate God and all my family,friends and fans that has made this path I have lived on a wonderful journey. May God almighty continue to bless our paths and let celebrations never seize in our lives ijn.”

See his post below:

Fans’ reactions

Many celebrities and fans either celebrated the actor on his birthday or laughed at his throwback photos. Read some of the comments below:

Iamnino_b:

“Chiefo LLNP bro.”

Uzee_usman:

“Happiest birthday baba you to nice ❤️.”

Queenwokoma:

“Uncle Waltz oo.”

Nazoekezie:

“I see what you did there Walter I will still drag you today happy birthday boss❤️.”

Reginavanhelvert_:

“Happy birthday oga. Live long.”

Twittychick:

“Happy Birthday Gee but you can’t beat us to it by posting the old pic first no be only 44 oo Na 88th birthday.”

Happy birthday to Walter Anga.

