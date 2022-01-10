Nigerian actress Mary Igwe has been joined by fans and colleagues in celebrating her birthday on January 10

The movie star took to her Instagram page with words of gratitude to God as well as beautiful photos specially taken for the occasion

Igwe also made sure to note in every post she shared on her page that she is a premium individual born on a unique day

Every 10th of January is a great day for Nollywood actress, Mary Igwe, as she gets to celebrate her birthday with loved ones.

As expected, the actress dropped breathtaking photos on Instagram to mark the special day while giving thanks to God for his blessings.

Mary Igwe marks birthday with stunning photo Photo credit: @mary.igwe

Source: Instagram

The movie star also made sure in her celebratory posts to note that someone like her is hard to come by.

"Celebrating 365 days of amazing miracles. To him who is intentional about me, I say thank you Ladies and gentlemen it’s my birthday .The Premium one was born today. Happy birthday MARY C IGWE."

See the post below:

She also described the birthday as premium. The actress captioned her post:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! The PREMIUM BIRTHDAY"

See post below:

In yet another post, she noted that it's not by her might or power, but by God's grace.

Nigerians celebrate Mary Igwe

chris_okagbue:

"Happy birthday nwannem."

abenadennis:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️ age with massive grace may u leave to see ur grandchildren."

ylaws:

"Happy birthday queen."

sambasaofficial:

"Happy Birthday Mary..God bless you today, always and forever."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy birthday meme❤️"

sirleobdasilva:

"Happy birthday."

bensonokonkwo:

"Happy birthday Mary wish you the bestLets go there @mary.igwe."

precious.ijay:

"Happy birthday Asa Nwa Nollywood movies age with grace and abundant blessings cheers."

Source: Legit.ng