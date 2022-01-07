Nollywood actress Shola Kosoko and her husband are celebrating a huge milestone in their marriage

The movie star recently took to her Instagram page with a loved-up video of her and her husband during a photoshoot to mark their tenth anniversary

It is however a day of double celebration for Shola and her household as she also clocks 42 on the same day

It is a day of double celebration for popular Nollywood actress, Shola Kosoko and her household as she celebrates her birthday and wedding anniversary.

The actress took the joyous news to Instagram and shared a lovely video with her husband in matching traditional outfits.

Shola Kosoko shares video to mark anniversary Photo credit: @officialsholakosoko

Source: Instagram

As they clocked 10 years together as man and wife, Shola had beautiful words to describe her man who has been a blessing to her since day one.

"It's been 10 wonderful, awesome and fulfilling years with this handsome, courageous goal-getter, my one and only husband, Abiodun Abina. You have been a blessing. Number 1, as your nickname is, you shall continue to be number one in my heart. As you have been an amazing husband and an incredible father to our children, I pray God will continue to bless your hustle."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Shola celebrates 42

The actress' is also celebrating her 42nd birthday and she shared beautiful photos specially taken for the occasion.

"I have come to offer praises and thanksgiving to the KING of Kings and LORD of Lords for adding another year to my age today. Rejoice with me my people."

See the photos below:

Nigerians celebrate with Shola Kosoko

yeyetoyintomato:

"Wishing u all d best on ur birthday/ wedding anniversary my darling daughter. God almighty will continue to strengthen, uphold, bless and enrich u greatly, amen.❤️❤️❤️"

sajetiologa:

"Happy birthday to you my darling daughter and wedding anniversary."

hakeemeffect:

"Happy birthday/Congratulations To you guys"

kunleafod:

"Happy birthday dear."

snat_33:

"Age gracefully. Wish you all d best in life. Happy birthday ma"

bukky1310:

"Wow congratulations my favorite actress happy anniversary to you both in Jesus name amen more years❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Deyemi Okanlawon celebrates 9th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that to show what nine years in marriage looks like, actor Deyemi Okanlawon shared a throwback photo and a current one. According to him, both photos showed that he is finer than his wife.

The film star then addressed those that are fond of gushing over beautiful couple photos and describing them as goals.

Deyemi encouraged people who want what he has in his marriage. He advised them not to allow guilt over their failings to stand in the way of God’s Blessing in their lives.

Source: Legit.ng