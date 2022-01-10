Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken to social media to slam the people who are fond of mocking divorcees

The Nollywood actress stated that it is one of the reasons many women have stayed put in bad marriages

Doris then shared what she would do if anyone mocks her when she leaves her marriage while telling people to keep their advice

In a now-deleted post, Tonto Dikeh's friend Doris Ogala took to her Instagram page to let Nigerians know that her marriage has ended.

The actress, who got married in 2019, stated that she has alerted her native doctors to curse whoever mocks her when she leaves her marriage.

According to her, the way people are being mocked after they get divorced has made many who are in bad marriages to continue enduring.

Actress Doris Ogala announces that her marriage has crashed. Photos: @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Abeg mock as much as you want now ooo. If you mock me when I end my marriage! Hmm... I've alerted all my native doctors for a befitting curse. I wore the shoe alone. I know where it pinched. I'm watching. Those saying don't bring it to social media, don't let me twist your mouth. If I don't bring it, how will you know I'm single? You still want me to carry about that 'MRS' tag.

"Breaking News! I'm officially single. Don't ask for details. It was bitter kola while it lasted."

Nigerians react

king_zico92:

"Curse no Dey work, na 2022 be this. No worry nobody go talk."

chiberrytherealtor:

"You can’t plan ahead na...Your marriage will work biko."

kandzsurpriseplugandevents:

"Momma happiness is key, peace of mind is importantyou dont need explanation, let them say. People must talklove and light."

officialdoccy:

"R u planning on ending ur marriage ma’am.?"

isaiah_elizabeth_:

"I hope you tackle whatever it is in good faith....it is well."

ebony_isy:

"It is well dear. Peace of mind is important biko."

osinachi_ebeke:

"You will be fine."

ctnaija:

"Make Una de endure for husband house...u won't die!"

I'm walking away

Steve Thompson, the husband of Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa said he is no longer interested in their marriage.

The businessman said Sandra has been fighting with members of his family and has even blocked some of them.

Noting that he can't bear her behaviour, the businessman said he moved her things to her sister's house and instructed his estate gateman not to let her in.

Source: Legit.ng