An estranged wife of BBNaija Maria’s lover Kelvin has taken to social media with an update as she begins a fresh start with her life

Maryanne explained that she and her kids have no idea how to tackle challenges facing them but they are holding on to faith

The lady accompanied her post with a video of her two kids in high spirits as they walked down a street in their new city of residence

Maryanne, the estranged wife of Kelvin, who is the current lover of ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has shared an update online indicating that she has moved on.

The mother of two in her post gave all thanks to the Lord for coming through for her and her children despite all that they have been through in the recent past.

Estranged wife of BBNaija Maria's lover, Kelvin, relocates to Abuja. Photo: @mariachikebenjamin/@posh_ladym

Source: Instagram

According to her, she doesn’t know how they are going to overcome the challenges they are facing at the moment but they are still holding on to faith.

Maryanne went on to recount how God stepped in and sent people to fight for her and her kids.

In her words:

"You stepped in for us. You used people to fight for me and my angels, and everything we needed at every point in time, you supplied. I and my kids have really done nothing to deserve the love and mercy you’ve shown us. Thank you Lord for bringing us this far."

The lady who has relocated to Abuja for a fresh start accompanied her post with a video of her kids strolling happily as she recorded them on camera.

See post below:

Social media users react

ama_pokuaa_kwartemaa said:

"A cry of a mother I experienced my own share of a broken home and that’s the least thing I want it to happen to someone. This is so heartbreaking."

orangemakeovers said:

"God will fight for her that I’m sure of."

sammy_lanks said:

"Chef priest God bless you for standing up for this woman."

maggieliciousme said:

"She’s a Queen, keep your head up high and raise them babies , you are doing well and God got you."

Maria stole my sister's hubby, Cubana Chiefpriest

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest did not mince his words as he publicly took to social media to accuse BBNaija’s Maria of husband snatching.

The socialite accused the BBNaija reality star of snatching his sister’s hubby and even going as far as threatening the woman.

Chiefpriest also shared a video showing Maria and his brother-in-law as he warned her about the safety of his sister.

Source: Legit.ng