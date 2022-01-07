Budding singer, Portable, appears to have fresh issues with his promoter, Kogbagidi, going by a trending video

The Zazu crooner however does not seem to mind as he gave his fans a fresh update showing that he is not fazed by the drama

Portable and Kogbagidi might not come back together seeing as the popular show promoter has unfollowed the singer on Instagram

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable, once again traded words with popular show promoter, Kogbagidi, in a viral video.

It however seems like all hopes of reconciliation has been lost as Kogbagidi no longer follows the singer on Instagram.

Portable gives fans update after fall out with Kogbagidi Photo credit: @kogbagidi/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable gives update

Portable in an update on his page assured fans that his level has changed and it looks like the singer is determined to take over the music industry on his own.

The singer also shared photos of himself flaunting jewellery and a video where he sang along to his song, probably an unreleased track.

"OGUN OWO Music Industry Zazooo. 10/10 Level Don Change Dr Zeh Nation."

Nigerians react

__ololade__xx:

"Seriously this guy needs a good management."

veevyane__:

"If this is publicity stunt then una no do am well oh.. getting clout doesn’t always have to be violence abeg."

rubyrose_collections2:

"una no dey tire for all this acting..release the song,make we rest abeg."

xtragleamskincare_spa:

"Sha no too over hype ursef."

matino____:

"If na stage make ona know say Nigerians they quick forget person, and if Na real matter also know say u no go last."

iamrealvibez:

"Level don change with one song ?? Ogbeni u better be humble oooh."

noluwa_83:

"You don use all money buy Cuban finish instead make you clean up your cashew tattoo."

Portable joins Poco Lee and Olamide on stage

The month of December was great for Zazu crooner, Portable, as he graced the stage of quite a number of concerts in a short period.

The singer featured Olamide and dancer Poco Lee on Zazu and he finally got the opportunity to be on stage with them.

While Olamide and the dancer sang the song for quite a while, Portable danced instead as the crowd egged him on. After his drama, he dropped a few lines.

