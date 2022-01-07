Budding singer, Portable, appears to have fresh issues with his promoter, Kogbagidi, going by a trending video

In the viral clip, Portable was seen wielding a baseball bat as he confronted Kogbagidi and demanded for his car

The viral video has left many fans confused with some of them wondering if it is a stunt or a real fight

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable, has once again traded words with popular show promoter, Kogbagidi, in a viral video.

In the clip making the rounds online, Portable was seen confronting Kogbagidi with a baseball bat and claiming he is being used.

Also in the video, Portable demanded for his car from the promoter and asked if he was the one who bought it for him.

Portable confronts Kogbagidi again in viral video. Photos: @portablebaeby, @kogbagidi

In the clip, some guys surrounded Portable as they tried to calm him down. One of them was eventually able to collect the weapon from his hand as they convinced him to get into the car with Kogbagidi.

This is coming after it was noticed that Kogbagidi and Portable were no longer following each other on Instagram. However, the video of the confrontation between them has left many wondering if it is a stunt to promote something.

A look through Kogbagidi’s Instagram page shows that his several posts with Portable haven’t been deleted. Owing to recent happenings online, some fans believe their fight was staged.

Fans’ reactions

Read some of their comments below:

Efewarriboy:

“It is well with all of them.”

Bugeressence:

“Abi they don stage am again .”

De_vibes_angel:

“Omo♀️ make una free this guy jawe.”

Stillkriss:

“Notin Westlife No Go See For Empty Street.”

Juwon_prymos:

“Artists plenty wey wan blow ❤️make grace speak for me nd other upcoming ❤️.”

Chubby.pr:

“O tun ti Zeh .”

B_stickzofficial:

“Wa you no show love oo .”

Kimzayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy:

“All this one nah skit .”

Skillzy_milli:

“This strategy na dead this is the promoter of the year .”

Diathetwin:

“Looks staged .”

