Show promoter Kogbagidi has taken to social media with a post that has stirred reactions from his fans and followers

Kogbagidi in his post submitted that those who wrestle with pigs will only end up getting themselves dirty

Although he didn’t mention names, those who reacted in his comment section speculated that the post is an indirect shade to Zazu crooner Portable

International show promoter Kogbagidi recently shared a post on his Instagram page that came with a strange message.

The businessman explained the importance of people keeping away instead of engaging in a fight with a ‘pig’ and getting muddied up in the process.

Show promoter Kogbagidi shades Portable in IG post. Photo: @kogbagidi/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"You don’t wrestle with a pig in the mud . You both get dirty but the pig likes it . If you are born in the mud . You are gonna be dirty and people don’t understand that."

In a different portion of the post, Kogbagidi stressed that apart from making people stars, he also has the star quality in him.

See the post below:

Reactions

The show promoter didn’t mention names but some people who reacted in the comment section came to the conclusion that the post is an indirect shade to Zazu crooner, Portable.

Read some comments sighted below:

leeman_hot said:

"Describing PORTABLE with few sentences."

quanbwoy4vs38 said:

" we understand who get those captions….ma lo far."

iamifeoluwabunmi said:

"Lobatan . It is finally confirmed now that the ship is no longer moving safely (if I'm right). In a nutshell, issues dey ground. It is well bro. All the best to you."

emily.scott350 said:

"Ok seen, na portable you Dey use these Quote follow talk."

mide__fwesh said:

"Shey portable go understand this caption like this."

jbmuhd said:

"Epistle o.. Comrade You drop portable or you no drop am?"

