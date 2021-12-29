He Doesn’t Sing: Nigerians React As Zazu Crooner Portable Joins Olamide and Poco Lee on Stage
- Fast rising act, Portable has had a good year so far in a short period of time courtesy of his hit single Zazu
- The singer was recently invited on stage with Olamide and Poco Lee whom he featured on the song
- While his colleagues sang, Portable chose to dance and throw out exaggerated looks which has made people wonder why he doesn't sing his own song
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The month of December has been a great year for Zazu crooner, Portable, as he has graced the stage of quite a number of concerts in a short period.
The singer featured Olamide and dancer Poco Lee on Zazu and he got the opportunity to be on stage with them recently.
While Olamide and the dancer sang the song for quite a while, Portable danced instead as the crowd egged him on. After his drama, he dropped a few lines.
Fans save Zazu crooner Portable as they push him back up after he almost fell off speaker during performance
Shortly after, the Zazu crooner resumed his dancing.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Nigerians react
king_chidynma:
"Omo let’s be sincere, portable actually attended more events n perfomed than many artistes this year oooo just within a month! When you speak of Grace"
mike_jaga2:
"Baddo needs to groom this guy properly if not we might just be looking at another one hit wonder."
dark_m.a.m.i:
"He doesn’t sing the song ni???? Always dancing not performing."
vicalluxity:
"Them do turn Zazzu to video vixen...waah, una no show am love oo Olamide go sing Zazzu tire"
bashy_bounty:
"Ok, it’s starting to get boring now."
emmanotopsyofficial:
"Lol dem don reduce portable mic . He just dey shout"
steba.th:
"Lmao, the guy don tire you go sing zazooo your mouth go bend."
beatsloaded:
"I just love this guy too much "
Fans save Portable during performance
Rising star, Portable gave fans a good time and it appeared he might have had too much fun himself.
Zazu crooner Portable snatches money from man spraying him slowly in club, singer stuffs cash into his pants
In a video that made the rounds on social media, the singer left levelled grounds and climbed a speaker during his performance.
Things almost went south as he tripped on the speaker but his fans who surrounded him were quick to catch him and put him back in his place.
Source: Legit.ng