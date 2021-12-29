Fast rising act, Portable has had a good year so far in a short period of time courtesy of his hit single Zazu

The singer was recently invited on stage with Olamide and Poco Lee whom he featured on the song

While his colleagues sang, Portable chose to dance and throw out exaggerated looks which has made people wonder why he doesn't sing his own song

The month of December has been a great year for Zazu crooner, Portable, as he has graced the stage of quite a number of concerts in a short period.

The singer featured Olamide and dancer Poco Lee on Zazu and he got the opportunity to be on stage with them recently.

Portable dances on stage as Olamide and Poco Lee sing Photo credit: @portable_omolalomi1/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

While Olamide and the dancer sang the song for quite a while, Portable danced instead as the crowd egged him on. After his drama, he dropped a few lines.

Shortly after, the Zazu crooner resumed his dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

king_chidynma:

"Omo let’s be sincere, portable actually attended more events n perfomed than many artistes this year oooo just within a month! When you speak of Grace"

mike_jaga2:

"Baddo needs to groom this guy properly if not we might just be looking at another one hit wonder."

dark_m.a.m.i:

"He doesn’t sing the song ni???? Always dancing not performing."

vicalluxity:

"Them do turn Zazzu to video vixen...waah, una no show am love oo Olamide go sing Zazzu tire"

bashy_bounty:

"Ok, it’s starting to get boring now."

emmanotopsyofficial:

"Lol dem don reduce portable mic . He just dey shout"

steba.th:

"Lmao, the guy don tire you go sing zazooo your mouth go bend."

beatsloaded:

"I just love this guy too much "

Fans save Portable during performance

Rising star, Portable gave fans a good time and it appeared he might have had too much fun himself.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the singer left levelled grounds and climbed a speaker during his performance.

Things almost went south as he tripped on the speaker but his fans who surrounded him were quick to catch him and put him back in his place.

Source: Legit.ng