Top Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo got Nigerians talking after he shared a post celebrating his 21st wedding anniversary

A lot of people attacked him because they thought his wife made the ultimate sacrifice of giving up her dreams just to build their home

The actor took to social media with some of the questions under the post and gave appropriate answers

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo has decided to correct some misconceptions about his 21st wedding anniversary post in December 2021.

The actor while thanking his wife noted that she gave up her fame to build their home, and the statement angered quite a number of people.

RMD says his wife did not give up her dreams Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD replies fans

In a video on his Instagram page, RMD shared some of the comments he gathered from the anniversary post and answered them.

On why his wife gave up her fame, the actor disclosed that his wife made the decision before they got married because she did not want to be in the public eye.

On if she gave up her dreams, he replied that she only gave up fame and runs a successful business in the corporate world.

Someone asked if it meant that two stars cannot run a home, RMD noted that it is possible but his wife made the decision wholly on her own and he only supported her.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to RMD's answers

official2baba:

"I prostrate straight for my number one fave. aka Perry komo. I too love your way."

themade.woman:

"Nonsense people in the mud Marriage can work and great marriages exist!"

hardesumbo:

"I actually feel this is more like educating them than explaining."

esperanzangel:

"People should learn to mind their business. It's not hard."

aishas_empire:

"Why bother to explain..it's a decision you and your wife made for your family and its working for your family. So don't mind the busybodies."

Source: Legit.ng