Nollywood’s Chika Ike is starting the New Year on a high note and she’s keeping her fans and followers on social media updated

The movie star is currently enjoying a luxury vacation in Santorini, Greece, and she flooded her Instagram page with beautiful pictures

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section gushing over the actress as she made them live vicariously through her

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has gotten her fans and followers on social media salivating after giving them a close and unfiltered look into her vacation in Santorini, Greece.

The movie star started off with a video showing the moment she arrived in the country and was warmly received by her concierge.

Actress Chika Ike takes fans to Santorini through stunning vacation photos. Photo: @chikaike

Source: Instagram

This was followed by the actress wasting no time in capturing the beautiful scenes that greeted her on the luxury vacation island.

Watch the video below:

In a different post, the movie star explained how she feels so excited to wake up to a beautiful view with every morning spent in the country.

In her words:

"Waking up to this view makes me feel like I’m dreaming…… it’s so dreamy! Nature is beautiful and God is amazing."

More photos from her time in Santorini are spotted below:

Fans react to Chika's photos

Many were seen in the comment section encouraging the actress to enjoy her life while others thanked her for showing them Santorini through her lens.

Read comments below:

omokarocakebaker said:

"Thank you for making me see such beautiful things......❤️❤️❤️I know I will get here some day by God Grace Amen."

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Luxury and classy queen of my time."

queensheefah said:

"I love the way you're celebrating and loving yourself. ❤️ you deserve every single bit of it. Cheers to life. Have fun darling. ."

babarex0 said:

"Enjoyment wan finish u hellooooooooo."

adekunleadebankeh said:

"Natural human being she's not proud at all humble I pray to almighty God I met u in this nice being❤️❤️."

