Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon and his beautiful wife are celebrating another milestone in their marriage

Deyemi recently took to his social media page to share throwback and current photos of himself with his woman

The actor showered beautiful compliments on his woman, stating that she is more than just an I love you

To show what nine years in marriage looks like, actor Deyemi Okanlawon shared a throwback photo and a current one. According to him, both photos showed that he is finer than his wife.

The film star then addressed those that are fond of gushing over beautiful couple photos and describing them as goals.

According to him, choosing to share the good times of his marriage does not mean that it is devoid of a lot of disagreements, not speaking, and the once or twice in a year outbursts of 'I’m leaving.'

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon celebrates 9th wedding anniversary. Photos: @deyemitheactor

He, however, noted that they were more mature now.

The actor also noted that he is flawed and makes a lot of mistakes but he is also working towards becoming a better man.

Deyemi encouraged people who want what he has in his marriage. He advised them not to allow guilt over their failings to stand in the way of God’s Blessing in their lives.

Check out his photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans react

While many appreciated Deyemi for his candid words, others did not forget to point out that he said he is finer than his wife.

theresaedem:

"Happy Anniversary! hehehehe Ps: She's finer."

_kehindebankole:

"Deyemi just sit down quietly there."

k8henshaw:

"Person wey dey manage you... she is a great woman."

chinonsoarubayi:

"You should be grateful for the beauty she is giving you."

oluwadamife_abiola:

"This sincerity in this write up@os everything. God will continue to bless you and your family."

Forever to go

To celebrate his 21st wedding anniversary, actor RMD shared a throwback photo on his Instagram page. The actor stood behind his wife who was heavily pregnant with one of their children.

RMD noted that his wife does not like the photo because of the way she looked due to her pregnancy.

The film star then shared how his wife decided to let go of her fame for him. RMD added that his wife said one popular person was enough in the family.

