Media personality, Shade Ladipo has taken to social media to extend her condolences to people who are related to some individuals in the country

The OAP revealed that she feels bad for anyone related to COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and actor Yomi Fabiyi

Quite a number of people agreed with her but they added that her list is incomplete without the likes of Kemi Olunloyo, Bobrisky and Mummy G.O

Controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo is in the news again and this time, surprisingly, quite a number of people agree with her opinion.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Ladipo expressed sympathy for anyone related to actor Yomi Fabiyi, and this is most likely because he stood up in support of Baba Ijesha who was accused of harassing a minor.

Shade Ladipo feels bad for people related to Yomi Fabiyi and others Photo credit: @shadeladipo/@biodunfatoyinbo/@realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

The OAP mentioned former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who is in a tussle with his ex-wife over the custody of their children.

She also added popular COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo who was dragged to court by Busola Dakolo in 2019 and has been accused of ill-treatment by members of his church recently.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Quite a number of people agreed with Ladipo and even added that the F in the names of the people she listed out is the problem.

Other people also pointed out that the list is incomplete without Kemi Olunloyo, Bobrisky and some other individuals.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

leaddyskincare:

"You forget to add Ble ble and Aunty Kemkem."

iamjesspink:

"What of the mummy G.O's that's have been stressing our lives lately."

spank_thefashionmatrix:

"Is this really necessary?"

bube_aji:

"Having to defend people who are constantly dragged is a big work."

iam_nabby:

"She forgot to add aunty Kemi iolunloyo number one internet bully."

crystals.essence_:

"I feel sorry for their relatives honestly."

Source: Legit.ng