Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has lamented over the narrative about her being peddled on social media

According to her, people on social media are obsessed about her private part and where it has been or who it has ‘serviced’

Toke added that these people don’t care to promote stories about her achievements and only care about who she is sleeping with

Top Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has gone on a rant on social media about the narratives being peddled about her.

Taking to her Twitter page, Toke said she has decided to address the issue once and for all despite not being one to enjoy giving life to drama. She added that people do not have to like her, but she wouldn’t let them disrespect her.

In the long note, the TV personality said people’s obsession with her private part, where it has been and who it is ‘servicing’ is completely crazy to her.

Toke said she does not wish to start her year 2022 on this note but she would not let all she has built over the years be reduced to false stories especially when she has a lot of important things going on in her life.

Explaining further, the self-style baby girl for life said she could launch businesses, empower the community, even find the cure for cancer but they would only hawk and promote stories about who she is sleeping with.

Nigerians’ reactions

Drmama80:

“Please hype her achievements iz not easy Lai Lai.”

Itz_kingzzz:

“Allow people use their private part the way they want to… her life her choice… no one should be in anyone’s business of how they use their private part.”

Casmytvng:

“Toke you started it all. Deal with the brand you created.”

Emetega:

“People will always talk even after this your message they will still drag you….just keep enjoying your wins my love .”

Poshest_hope:

“That’s because they feel every successful female worked through their veejay, and that’s bad.”

Nne.mary:

“She's very right. Can they write & broadcast her achievements instead of always making it about who she is dating or whatever. Celebrate her achievements too.”

