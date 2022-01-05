Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, was recently the victim of a terrifying robbery attack in traffic

The film star shared a video and photos of her bloodied arm and destroyed car after she was attacked

According to Afolabi, she and her driver were attacked with cutlasses and her phones and other properties were stolen

Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, has been left traumatized after she and her driver were attacked by robbers in traffic.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star explained that the incident happened at Arepo on her way back home from a movie location.

Afolabi added that her whole body was left with injuries and pains after they broke her windscreen and they cut her arm with a cutlass.

Actress Kemi Afolabi attacked by robbers in traffic. Photos: @kemiafolabiadesipe

The film star said her driver also took a hit to his head and that her phones and other belongings were carted away.

Despite all, Afolabi gave thanks to God for her life, noting that it was nothing compared to what she had been through in recent times.

Recall that the actress battled for her life in 2021 after she was down with an incurable disease. She revealed on social media that she had even written a will and booked her burial space because of the sickness.

See Kemi Afolabi’s post after her robbery incident below:

Nigerians react

Fortune__25:

“Someone that is just recovering ♀️.”

Adestitoali:

“Nobody is safe in this country, all we need is God's protection over us.Thank God she's fine.”

Pattyommy:

“And she’s just recovering, ”

Lucyjoy146:

“Omo this shii not funny anymore, be like people go buy guns dey use drive now oo since government don’t want to seriously tackle insecurity.”

Lajesco_d:

“So all these hasn’t stopped in Lagos? What is Governor now talking about?”

So sad.

Robber invades actress Lillian Afegbai’s home

Popular Nigerian actress, Lillian Afegbai’s New Year, 2022, kicked off on the wrong note after she was a victim of a robbery.

Taking to her social media page, Lilly noted that a thief invaded her home just at the start of the New Year.

The actress, who seemed to still be shaken by the incident going by her social media post, also added that a seven-year-old child was in her home when the robbery took place.

