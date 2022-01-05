Popular Nollywood actress, Lillian Afegbai, has taken to social media to share her ordeal with a thief who broke into her home

The film star noted that her new year, 2022, started off on the wrong note when her home was invaded by a thief

Lilly added that there was also a seven-year-old child in her house when the incident took place

Popular Nigerian actress, Lillian Afegbai’s New Year, 2022, kicked off on the wrong note after she was a victim of a robbery.

Taking to her social media page, Lilly noted that a thief invaded her home just at the start of the New Year.

The actress, who seemed to still be shaken by the incident going by her social media post, also added that a seven-year-old child was in her home when the robbery took place.

Lillian Afegbai survives robbery attack. Photos: @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Lilly gave thanks to God for her life and wellbeing and said her life belongs to Him.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Material things can be gotten back

In another post, the actress made it known that she will continue to praise God as she explained that nothing else matters once there is life.

According to her, material things can always be replaced and she has chosen to see the good in her robbery attack.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Actress Lillian Afegbai recounts ordeal with thief who invaded her home. Photo: @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

While a great number of people sympathized with the actress and praised God on her behalf, others seemed to still hold her mother’s alleged sins against her.

Read some of their comments below:

Adima.promise:

“Thank God.”

Oge_tu_tu:

“Anytime I see this lady I remember what her mum did.”

Chia_msuur:

“God is good .”

Junior999859:

“Always thank God oooo that is why always say god first in anything .”

Its.si_las:

“Oh boy e be like say arm robber the trend now pass Unknwn gun men oooo.”

Millztiara:

“Karma of her mother’s atrocities and police brutality towards innocent citizens.”

Juniorismaila:

“This armed robberies matter is getting serious.”

Singer Terry Apala attacked by highway robbers in Lagos traffic

Singer Terry Apala took to social media to lament his terrifying experience with highway robbers on the night of Monday, September 13, 2021.

The music star in a post shared on his Instastory channel disclosed that he was robbed alongside some of his friends while they were stuck in traffic.

Terry added that the incident happened on the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng