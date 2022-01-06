It's barely a week into the year 2022 and media personality, Toke Makinwa, is already serving it to her fans 'hot hot'!

The popular talk show host and fashionista is not one to high her curves and never fails to flaunt them at any given opportunity.

The media personality shared new photos. Credit: Toke Makinwa

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some stunning new photos in honour of the new year.

In the photos, the fashion lover is seen posing in a bejewelled sheer dress with a sweetheart neckline.

The dress which was designed by Xtrabrides sat perfectly on her curvy body, flowing all the way to the floor.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Speak to me nicely.. 2022 is going to be a major fk sh*t up kind of year. No mercy."

Toke Makinwa rocks expensive designer ensemble

When it comes to acquiring luxury items, best believe Toke Makinwa is a queen in that department as she has proven over the years to be a lover of the good life - and looking good.

The popular talk show host whose Instagram page serves as a catalogue for fashion enthusiasts is never caught unfresh as she almost always understands the assignment.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos of herself rocking a Signature Mini Blazer Dress with expensive accessories.

Tiwa Savage rocks daring dress by Nigerian designer

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, certainly means business as she has started the year 2022 with a bang - fashion-wise.

The talented musician and mother of one is no stranger to the luxury side of life. Over the years, we've seen her splash millions on designer collections.

Interestingly, Nigerian designers are not left out of the Tiwa train.

Just recently, she shared several photos of herself rocking a stretchy woven cut out dress designed by Kai Collective - a London-based womenswear brand of attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics founded by fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe.

Media personality Bolanle speaks on what guests wear to wedding

Popular Nigerian television presenter, Bolanle Olukanni, has taken to social media to weigh in on the debate about outdressing a bride on her wedding day.

A Twitter user, Dash, reacted to a post of another user who shared photos of a very eye-popping dress they intended to wear to someone's wedding.

According to Dash, these were the kinds of guests they won't hesitate to kick out of their wedding.

Reacting to this, Bolanle stated that she found it weird that a bride would be oppressed by what anyone wore to her wedding.

