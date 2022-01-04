Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has got his followers and colleagues laughing over a post on his social media page

The actor got his wife to join him for a TikTok video where she disciplined him for thinking of having another woman

A fan then asked the actor about the mother of his twin children and he replied that she is his ex

Actor Femi Adebayo is the latest to join the app and he recently shared a video he made on his Instagram page.

In the video, the actor partook in a challenge that saw people moving in the direction of what they want but end up with a slap which redirects them to the right place.

Donned in his agbada, Adebayo had the option of choosing between two wives and a wife. The actor chose two wives and as he danced under the option and moved towards it amidst cheers, he got a slap.

Femi Adebayo's wife joins him for a TikTok video. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

His wife later emerged and asked him if he wanted to marry another woman after her.

Holding his cheek from the hot slap he received, the actor shook his head in the negative.

In the caption that accompanied his post, Adebayo said the video was a joke as he would never give having a second wife another thought.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Both the actor's fans and his colleagues hailed Adebayo's wife for resetting his brain.

olaitansugar:

"Haaa ‍♂️‍♂️ Daddy mi sorry o. weldone mummy you did well."

omojuwa:

"Brain reset."

olayinkasolomon01:

"mummy next time Double slap."

yoruba_pikin:

"Just when I was about to say, that corner will bring igbaju."

teegate_beauty:

"Brain reset NECESSARY."

glitterstouch_makeovers:

"thank you Aduke as u help me slap am."

partytwizzlers:

"The slap is to reset your membrane just in case you've forgotten that polygamy is not an option."

i_show_funny:

"Sorry ooo, hope the slapping is not that hot air?"

Femi Adebayo clocks a new age

Actor Femi Adebayo urged his fans and followers to thank God on his behalf. The film star turned a new age and he expressed excitement at the gift of life.

According to him, he sees birthdays as opportunities for one to appreciate their creator.

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section praying for the actor and wishing him well.

