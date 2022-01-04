Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tobi Bakre, has taken to social media to reveal the moment he fell for his now-wife

He posted a throwback video of the time he saw her showing off her leg work skills at an event organized by OAP Toolz

Several internet users have reacted to the post with many ladies expressing interest in taking up dance classes

2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre, has left social media users in their feelings after opening up about how he became smitten with his wife, Anu.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions. Photo credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

The new dad took to his Instagram Story to share a throwback video of his wife dancing vigorously at an event organised by popular OAP, Toolz.

In the clip, Anu can be seen showing off her impressive legwork skills, oblivious to the camera recording her.

Sharing the video, Tobi captioned:

"When asked how I met my wife, na this video I go kuku play. Na so dem use legwork steal my heart."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral has left social media users in awe, many of whom have expressed interest in taking up dance classes in the hopes of finding their true love.

Check out some comments below:

aprilboldchic:

"That’s to say try show some craze dear no be everytime you go frown dey form classy"

_abike_thelagosgirl:

"Abeg who know when poco lee go resume him dancing school????I won register o"

clear_stretch_marks:

"Na to go learn leg work be that ooo "

_gree_c:

"I sabi dance na crase and man remain."

b___enny__gold:

"Na to Dey dance b dat ...Cos somebody son must locate me."

iroro_peace:

"Note to self; when I reach venue,I go try dance even though i nor sabi wetin I deh do."

the_kekeherself:

"Update!!! Na Dancing School sure pass lai this."

BBNaija star Tobi Bakre welcomes first child with wife

Nigerian Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre, has got everything to be grateful for in the new year as he welcomed his first child from wife, Aanu.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 1, the media personality said that his child gave him a perfect ending for 2021 as he was birthed on Thursday, December 30.

Calling his name Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre, he said that he got him forever. Tobi also used the opportunity to wish his fans a happy new year.

Source: Legit.ng