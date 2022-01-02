A new mother, Abike, has accused fast-rising Zazu crooner, Portable, of being the father of her child after he impregnated her

According to the lady, she met Portable a year ago at the club when she was working as a call girl

The lady added that the singer had given her money to get rid of the pregnancy but she did not because they don’t do such in her family

Budding singer, Portable, has been called out by a lady named Abike, who claimed that he impregnated her after they met a year ago.

In a video trending online, the new mother explained that she met the singer at a club about a year ago.

According to her, she was working as a call girl when she met the singer and they ended up sleeping with each other.

Lady claims Portable impregnated her after patronising her as a call girl. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Abike added that the intimate act led to pregnancy and she told the Zazu crooner about it.

The lady also explained that Portable gave her some money to get rid of the pregnancy but she refused to do so because they do not abort in her family.

Not stopping there, Abike added that she heard Portable has now become a celebrity but he has not sent money to her and their child and that he no longer picks her calls. She called on Nigerians to help her by making the clip go viral.

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Abike’s video of calling out Portable was met with series of interesting reactions online. A number of people found it amusing. Read some of their comments below:

Opeyemifamakin:

“Here we go again .”

Kizzy___moe:

“It’s the shamelessness for me .”

Papiiitino:

“Person never blow finish. You wan put pikin on top him head. Chai .”

Dromomurewa_:

“Una no even Dey calculate Una lie well Olosho Dey get belle for customer? .”

Ijebuu:

“ o Ti Zehhh .”

Ofejiro__:

“They have arrived. We have been expecting u people. A pregnant night nurse is simply unprofessional .”

Emmyyice_aralomo:

“You can’t abort but you can do olosho..: u don hear where olosho get below?”

Olajumoke_tosin:

“Una no they use eyes see grace .”

Nawa o.

Source: Legit.ng