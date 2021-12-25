It’s Christmas Day and Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has treated her fans and followers on social media to an adorable family photo

The actress, her husband and their children were all seen rocking similar pyjamas as they posed beside a family Christmas tree

Many flooded the comment section with warm remarks as they wished the actress and her family members a happy celebration

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is not wasting time at all as she already treated her followers in the online community to an official Christmas Day portrait of her family members.

Toyin shared the heartwarming picture on her Instagram page and she was captured alongside hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, their son and her stepdaughter.

Toyin Abraha ,releasese heart-melting Christmas Day photo. Photo: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

The family members all looked adorable in red matching pyjamas as they came together beside a well-lit Christmas tree.

Sharing the post, the Alakada actress wished everyone a happy celebration while giving credits to those who styled them for the family shoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Reactions

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section gushing over the photo and wishing the family well.

Read some comments sighted below:

theestherpenuel said:

"God's own home I love muaaaah... Merry Christmas WB."

bolaoa wrote:

"Merry Christmas and prosperous new year 2022. ."

mo.2675 said:

"Wishing you same here too the most adorable family ❤️."

queenshiwoku said:

"Merry Christmas to my beautiful family ❤️."

oloorishowmedey said:

"Happy Holidays to you and yours."

mightyplentiful said:

"Merry Christmas to you and yours much love momma."

michaelchristianahayom said:

"Thanks ma,we wish u same.mummy ire give us owo odun now make we use am see front ..."

Toyin Abraham and stepdaughter spotted in London for Christmas holiday

In a related story about the celebrity family, Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham got social media buzzing after she shared a rare photo with her husband, Kola Ajeyemi's daughter, Temitope.

The actress appeared to be having a nice time with her hubby's daughter in the United Kingdom as they embarked on a Christmas holiday.

Nigerians reacted to the beautiful photo she shared, many of them appreciated the mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng