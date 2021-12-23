Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham got social media buzzing after she shared a rare photo with her husband, Kola Ajeyemi's daughter, Temitope

The actress is having nice times with her hubby's daughter in the United Kingdom as she embarked on a holiday with her

Nigerians have reacted to the beautiful photo she shared, many of them appreciated the mother and daughter

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has closed for the year and she is having a nice time holidaying in the United Kingdom.

The actress this time embarks on the holiday with her step-daughter as they are having the fun of their lives in London.

Toyin Abraham goes on holiday in UK. Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin shared the beautiful mother and daughter photo on her Instagram page and fans can't stop talking about them.

The actress's husband, Kola Ajeyemi has a child, Temitope before he got married to her and they are both bonding well as they rocked the same hair during the holiday.

Check out the lovely photo below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the lovely photo of Toyin Abraham and her step-daughter going on holiday together.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Maysbeautypalace:

"Beautiful mum and daughter."

Arikdaveempire_surprises:

"Enjoy your stay momma."

Otunba_seafood:

"The one and only world best."

Officialcelebnation:

"You look so young with this hair! Cute!"

Taiwoamokeade:

"U deserve it ma'am enjoy your holiday world best."

Miss_tabbiee:

"Am so happy for all you do aunty Toyin bless you."

_Lade:

"Pls is there award for stepmother of the year ? Cos World best deserve best mother of the year, let’s just forget about the step."

R.rantimi:

"Beautiful mother and daughter."

