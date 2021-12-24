Businessman Olakunle Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer had beautiful things to say about each other as they clock a year older in marriage

Churchill took to his social media page to talk about what makes a home as he hailed his wife for being a good home keeper

Rosy, on her part, appreciated her husband for loving her, adding that the businessman completes her

Tonto Dikeh's ex-hubby Olakunle Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer have taken to their social media pages to celebrate as they mark one year of being married to each other.

Churchill said the reason why people say the home is where the heart is because of the positive energy, peace and comfort that home gives away from all the energies outside.

In the mood of celebration, the businessman then shared lovely photos from their traditional wedding.

Olakunle Churchill and wife Rosy Meurer celebrate their wedding anniversary. Photos: @olakunlechurchill

He wrote:

"When you are married, that reason is down to "who you make home with" and everything else you create together. Today, I celebrate the one who makes my home the happiest place for the few years of marital bliss. I just want to keep saying "yes I do". Love you Queen Rosy. @official_rosymeurer Happy Anniversary."

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Rosy hails her husband

As for Rosy, she is a complete woman with her husband. She stated that knowing and marrying Churchill has brought nothing but joy, peace and satisfaction to her.

Nigerians congratulate the couple

yomicasual:

"Congratulations."

belindaeffah:

"Happy Anniversary."

monalisacode:

"Awwwww this here is so special congratulations baby girl."

ucheogbodo:

"Happy Anniversary My People."

chachaekefaani:

"Cheers To Forever Honey."

belindadzattah:

"Happy anniversary family. May God bless your beautiful union."

omannadi:

"Happy anniversary my darling."

naomiwet:

"Happy wedding anniversary, dearie.You are loved dear."

helen.unusual:

"Many more glorious years ahead for you both. congratulations."

