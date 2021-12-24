Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, with the help of people like Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni and others will be blessing fans for Christmas

The actor however kicked off his campaign today by sending 100k to a young man who has been undergoing surgery and is a crew member in Nollywood

Ninalowo revealed that when he raised N1 million, comedian Broda Shaggi asked him to pick one man to help with 100k

Popular Nollywood star, Bolanle Ninalowo is on a mission to make this Christmas memorable for 100 of his fans as he has decided to do a massive giveaway.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ninalowo revealed that when the money he raised for the Christmas giveaway reached the N1 million mark, comedian Broda Shaggi told him to pick one man to help with 100k.

Mr Mcaronoi, Broda Shaggi were among celebs that helped raise N1m for Christmas giveaway. Photo credit: @iamnino_b/@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Ninalowo helps Nollywood member

The actor decided to pick a young man named Innocent Prince who is a prop and set guy in the industry.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Ninalowo, Innocent is currently undergoing surgery for the reconstruction of his oesophagus during this festive season. The 100k will support Innocent's hospital bills.

The actor stated:

"And i have choosen a man who is currently undergoing surgery for the reconstruction of his oesophagus during this festive season! Innocent Prince is a props & set guy working in Nollywood with an unfortunate situation and we will send him the 100k along with our prayers for his speedy recovery @brodashaggi ❤️Stay strong Innocent."

See the post below:

10k for 100 people on Christmas day

Ninalowo also shared evidence that he indeed sent the money to Innocent's custodian and added that on Christmas day, 10k will be sent to 100 people.

"N100k sent to @de_lord_supremo the custodian for Innocent Prince in support for his hospital bills. Thanks @brodashaggi @mrmacaroni1 and all. 100 others will be selected and credited with N10k on Christmas day. God bless all who have supported."

See the post below:

Innocent thanks Ninalowo

The actor shared a video of the young man on his hospital bed, where he expressed gratitude for the kind and thoughtful gesture.

"Innocent sends his love & regards guys May God heal him as our prayers remain with him. To render additional support, pls contact Kingsley Eluma of EEAL Global Movies @de_lord_supremo.

Nigerians react

kayodepeters1:

"God bless you brother."

1chi_zaram:

"God bless you King Maka for your generosity this season!!!! God crown you with massive blessing!!!"

officialchacee:

"God bless you Maka and all supporters."

gb_of_africa:

" God bless everyone involved in this."

olamide_004_:

"You're blessed already and I pray almighty God will continue to bless you Makanaki."

peace_fagbade:

"We pray for fast recovery in Jesus name."

Bolanle Ninalowo shares video of his parents

No matter how grown actor Bolanle Ninalowo is, the father of two has confessed that he is a mummy's boy. Bolanle said this as he shared videos of his parents on his social media page.

The first video showed the moment the father and son were stepping out of an event. Both men were dressed in traditional outfits, however, they wore different colours.

In another video, Bolanle was spotted with his mum as they stepped out together from the midst of other people.

Source: Legit.ng