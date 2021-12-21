Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has got his fans and colleagues laughing on social media over a post he made

The father of two shared videos showing his beautiful parents wearing lovely outfits at a function

Bolanle was spotted walking out with his elderly parents at different times to take photos with them

No matter how grown actor Bolanle Ninalowo is, the father of two has confessed that he is a mummy's boy. Bolanle said this as he shared videos of his parents on his social media page.

The first video showed the moment the father and son were stepping out of an event. Both men were dressed in traditional outfits, however, they wore different colours.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo shows off his parents online. Photos: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, Bolanle said he caught his dad off-guard. He added that the only time he could get a photo with his father is at an event.

As the men posed for photos, Bolanle said something that got him and his dad laughing.

In another video, Bolanle was spotted with his mum as they stepped out together from the midst of other people.

In the caption that accompanied the video of his mum, he wrote:

"After evry evry, Maka is a mommy’s boy."

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues of the actor had something beautiful to say about his mother.

lindaosifo:

"She’s Beautiful."

realangelaokorie:

"Mama God bless you."

uchennannanna:

"Mommy so beautiful."

chief_femibranch:

"No more posing o, we don see person wey fine pass u. Mama issa bae."

baba_gentlejack:

"mummy maka."

kenerics:

"Omo Mummy."

monalisacode:

"La cute mama."

crazeclown:

"enjoyment looks good on mama."

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo appreciates his mother and wife

Bolanle Ninalowo went on a trip down memory lane as he shared photos of himself with his mother and his wife back from when he had gone for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In the first photo, the actor who looked like a younger version of himself was standing with his mother. He explained how she made sure to follow him to the camp and how she would have served with him if allowed.

In another post, the actor shared a snap of himself with his wife and recounted how she used to visit him in camp with his mother and how they always brought jollof rice and amala for him.

