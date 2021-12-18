Popular Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop, on December 18, took to his Instagram page to announce the passing of his mother

The actor in his Instagram post shared a photo of candlelight and accompanied with a message in which he expressed pain at her death

Colleagues and fans of the actor have taken to his comment session to sympathise with the actor over his loss

These are sad times for popular comic actor, Imeh Bishop, popularly known as Okon Lagos, following the sad news of his mother's death.

The actor recently lost his mother. Photo credit: @okonlagos

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to share the tragic news with his fans and colleagues, expressing pain and shock over the news.

He wrote:

"You could have just waited just a bit. I am depleted and numb. It’s my own mother. I’ve lost her. "

Reactions

Below are some condolence messages from fans and colleagues:

olakunlechurchill:

" Accept my condolence bro "

eloho2507:

"May the Lord comfort you in this trying time. It is well "

ithelenpaul:

"Sorry bros. Please try and stay strong. Accept my sincere condolences."

calistaokoronwo:

"Omg! I'm so sorry for your loss. Please, be strong! My condolences to the entire family."

Funkejenifaakindele:

"I'm so sorry bro."

igosave:

"Stay strong brother."

ikuku1806:

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Perfect Peace, Amen "

