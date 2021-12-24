Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was recently treated to an emotional display by her young daughter, Priscilla

Priscilla burst into tears at a family gathering when she was given the microphone to speak about her mother

The 20-year-old who was in tears explained how proud she is of her mother and how she wants to be strong like her

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, was recently seen breaking down in tears as she praised her mother.

Iyabo Ojo is one celebrity parent, who despite being a single mother, has obviously gone all out for her children and doesn’t hesitate to show it off.

In a video posted on the actress’ page, she shared with fans the emotional moment she had with Priscilla at a family gathering.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla sheds tears as she appreciates her mother. Photos: @iyaboojofespris.

In what appeared to be a bonding day at home, Priscilla took the microphone that was set up to speak about her mother, Iyabo Ojo.

The 20-year-old started off her speech with her signature big smile and it came as a surprise when she suddenly burst into tears as she tried to describe the love she has for her mother.

Priscilla noted that Iyabo Ojo is the best and that she cannot even explain the love she has for her with words.

Not stopping there, the young lady admitted that even though she doesn’t often say how she loves her mother, she wants her to be very happy and proud of her.

In her words:

“I will first like to say that you are the best. I don’t even know… I love you beyond words. The love I have for you, I can’t put it together. When I look at you, I see light. I don’t always say it but I love you so much. I want you to be very happy and that’s why I’m always happy because I know that if I’m sad you’re sad so I always try to be happy.

"I want to be very strong like you because you are so strong, I don’t know how you do it, I don’t know the kind of strength you have and I think God made you special, God made you for a purpose, God made you know you are special. God always makes you shine in the sense that anybody that hates you right now is in trouble because God loves you so much and you are literally the best."

The young lady thanked her mum for everything. She added that she always tries to be happy because she knows when she is sad, her mother would also be sad.

Priscilla stated that she always considers her mother in everything she does and there are decisions she would have made that only the thought of not putting her mother to shame made her have a rethink.

She added:

"The love is just beyond words. I just want to say thank you for everything, I’m going to make you proud. There are a lot of decisions I would have made but when I think about you and think about how I don’t want to put you to shame, I want to make sure you’re always proud of me and I think that is why God always blesses me because he knows when I think of something, I always think about you and Festus.

"I can literally do anything for you, I can give you my kidney, I can empty my account for you, you are the best and I love you so much, thank you.”

Fans’ reactions

Priscilla’s emotional breakdown over her mother touched many hearts on social media and moved fans and some of her mother’s celebrity colleagues to tears. Read some of their comments below:

Toyin_abraham:

"@its.priscy my love."

Realangelaokorie:

"I love @its.priscy very calm and sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Olanrewaju___taiwo:

"Na so i dey cry like baby @its.priscy @iyaboojofespris we love you mum ."

Bolatito___:

"I teared up Motherly love can't be compared to anything❤️ you will eat the FRUIT'S of your labour in Jesus name @iyaboojofespris you are so strong and I admire your strength."

Bimpyflex:

"You will not mourn over any of your children. May you be proud of them always."

Lindabrella__:

"Who is cutting onions."

Nike.herself:

"I cried o watching this❤️ it's so beautiful❤️."

So touching.

Photos and videos of Iyabo Ojo's children and their friends at grandma's burial

Iyabo Ojo and her children, Festus and Priscilla, turned up in style as they gathered to celebrate the life of the film star’s late mother, Olubunmi Fetuga.

The Ojos no doubt painted a large part of Lagos blue on November 21st when they held the late matriarch’s burial at the popular Monarch Event Centre.

While Iyabo Ojo rocked five stunning outfits to mark the occasion, her children, Festus and Priscilla’s friends were not left out in looking good.

