A female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy seemed to have been served breakfast by a male friend and she is expressing her displeasure online

The female entertainer lamented that the guy did not act the way she needed him to act and she is not liking it

She also expressed her dislike for boys in the video that emerged online, sparking a wave of reactions

Popular female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is not happy about a treatment she got from a male friend of hers and she is lamenting about it on social media.

The billionaire daughter declared that she hated boys after expecting so much from an unidentified guy.

DJ Cuppy speaks on relationship with boys. Credit: @cuppyimusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy shared a video with an inscription that reads:

"This guy isn't acting how I need him to act."

She also said she might look happy but deep down she is pissed with the treatment she got from the said guy and declared her hatred for boys in general.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cuppy's video

Nigerians received DJ Cuppy's rant about boys with mixed reactions, while some of them said she might have fallen in love again, others believed that she was just catching cruise.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Rachealcharles7:

"I just feel she’s yet to make herself ready to be committed to a relationship or she’s yet to find that man for herself."

Faithbodi:

"With the look on her face, she be like who don fall in love again."

Atu_buchi:

"Everyone don’t like boys but we always end up with them."

Shinaayomii:

"Why you sef dey date bois, grandaddies like us dey there."

Florence.joe:

"She dey catch cruise,no worry yourselves."

Gkc.onstruction:

"This one is more than frustrated, I know the feeling, when u have everything but can’t get a man that will love u for u, it’s no joke."

