A mother received a big surprise on her birthday when her children all planned and gave her a brand new car

When the woman saw what her kids had done for her, she started rolling on the floor with tears in her eyes

Many people who reacted to the video said that they hope to do the same thing for their parents soon

A mother was surprised by her kids on her birthday and the sight was a lovely one. According to Foluso Falade, her daughter, the woman is a generous person to all.

Fisayo revealed that throughout the pandemic, the woman kept on opening her shop and continued to make deliveries because she knew how important her service is to her community.

The woman carried her grandkids with teary eyes after she was given the car. Photo source: @msfx

A great birthday gift

On the day they were going to present a new car to her, they led the woman to the parking lot blindfolded.

While she was there, they made her carry a pack of glued card boards. On the front of the first one was written: “It’s my birthday.”

Beside the lovely mother was her husband who saw everything that was going on. When she was given her car key in a video reshared by Tunde Ednut, she thought it was a box containing an engagement ring for a new wife.

She was full of joy

Immediately she saw the car given to her, the woman went down and laid on the floor in deep appreciation.

She could not even utter a word, she was all tears. At a point in the video, she knelt and placed both hands on her head, still trying to grasp what just happened.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

cartoon_boss1 said:

"Chai.. I pray we all make our parents proud of their help in building us."

gbsneh said:

"I promise I’m surprising my mum soonest."

theellabaddie said:

"I’m inspired. One day I’ll do this for my mum too."

jay_onair said:

"It’s the grand kids hugging her for me. This is precious."

mafalowo said:

"GOD I want to do something like this for my father and wife next year, so help me GOD."

