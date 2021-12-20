Popular media personality Nancy Isime recently shared a video of herself crying at the outpour of love on her 30th birthday recently

The TV host said she posted the video as a gesture of appreciation to everyone who took out time to celebrate her

Nancy also revealed that turning 30 is a big deal to her because as a depressed teenager, she didn't think she would live that long

Instead of sharing cute photos or videos of herself as a sign of appreciation to her numerous fans and colleagues, popular TV host, Nancy Isime decided to share a video of herself in tears.

The tears were, of course, tears of joy at the overwhelming love she received on her 30th birthday which she celebrated recently.

Nancy Isime breaks down in tears as Nigerians celebrate her Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

30 is a big deal

In the video captured by Nancy's friend, the TV host was seen in bed with her phone and she could not control her emotions as she looked through posts dedicated to her.

She disclosed that she always looked forward to turning 30 but she had no idea she would be in such an amazing space at that age.

"I’ll be honest with you, I’ve looked forward to my 30th all my life but didn’t even imagine I’ll be in a space this amazing!"

Nancy went on to reveal that she was depressed and suicidal as a teenager and she did not really think that she would make it to 30.

She also used the opportunity to thank everyone who took out time to celebrate her on and off social media.

"As a child/teenager who suffered depression and was suicidal, I really didn’t think i’ll make it to 30. I always thought I’d take my life before then so this is such a big deal to me!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

donjazzy:

"Happy birthday Big girl."

lindaosifo:

"So sweet babes, you deserve all."

biodunstephen:

"Happy belated Nancy. Keep soaring."

adakarl1:

"What a great testimony....you successfully made it to 30 & will make it to over 100yrs old in Jesus Name."

iamjidekene:

"Candid post sweet me die o… cos you too like fine pischure. Happy 30th and forevermore nne."

Celebrities storm Nancy Isime's winter-themed party

Much loved Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, clocked the milestone age of 30 on December 16, 2021.

The special day was filled with fun and fanfare, and friends, colleagues and fans of the multi-talented media personality went all out to celebrate her.

Some of the stars who graced the occasion include Iyabo Ojo, Kaffy, Falz, Moyo Lawal, Moet Abebe, Akah and Claire Nnani, Belinda Effa and Kate Henshaw.

