The Nigerian entertainment industry has a wide range of amazing talents, from singers to actresses and media personalities.

While some of them have been around for years, others are recent, but one thing you can't take away is despite their hard work, they can never be caught unfresh.

Nancy, Toke and others on the list are some faves Photo credit: @osasighodaro/@nancyisimeofficial/@nengiofficial/@tokemakinwa

From upgrading themselves to finding their style, confidence and fashion sense, Legit.ng brings you a list of some Nigerian female stars who have been turning heads for days.

1. Nancy Isime

Nancy is one of the best female media personalities the entertainment industry has seen and she is a beauty with brains.

Nancy's Instagram page is full of photos and videos of her just casually and effortlessly being the totally bad and classy babe that she is.

2. Adesua Etomi

Adesua is a Nollywood sweetheart, and rightfully so! The mum of one is also one whose effortless beauty and sexiness shocks you with every new photo even after pushing out a whole baby.

3. Osas Ighodaro

Osas grew on us from being one of the new faces on our screens to a consistent, focused and thick queen.

The mum of one has had people gushing over her banging body for years now, and we don't think that will change anytime soon.

4. Toke Makinwa

Tokstarr as she is fondly called is truly a baby girl for life. Over the years, the media personality has proven that securing the bag with a banging body is the way for a hot babe to go.

5. Sharon Ooja

Sharon is another Nollywood fave who not only caught our eyes with her talent but her striking beauty also.

The actress has beautiful legs that complement her amazing 'bad girl' body.

6. Tiwa Savage

Do we need to explain anything about a queen who calls herself African bad girl? Tiwa is a talented singer, and she is one hot mama of one.

Each photo she shares outdoes the other and steps on our necks every time on social media.

7. Nengi

The BBNaija star won hearts immediately with her effortless beauty and of course her curvy body.

Since she left the BBNaija house, Nengi has moved on to be one of the hottest top babes in the country.

8. Maria

Maria is another reality star whose skin, beauty, and body made her popular and a favourite on the show.

Months outside the house and Maria's Instagram page is a testimony of all the 'too hot to handle' content she will be dishing out over the years.

9. Tacha

Tacha is the real definition of rebranding, her style took a huge turn after her exit from the BBNaija house.

As they say, her price went up and she found herself in the 'big girls' league dishing hotness like dessert.

10. Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke has always been a big girl before the BBNaija show, the platform further amplified and increased her audience.

The reality star despite the 'accent' which she is largely trolled for is one of the babes in the industry guaranteed to get a second, third, or even fourth look when she enters a space.

This is just 10 out of the numerous female celebrities who have always captivated and captured our hearts with every photo.

