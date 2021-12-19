For many mothers, sharing a beautiful bond with their children is something they strive for as the perks of having this are many - including rocking matching outfits that would leave people in awe.

Popular Nollywood actress, Seun Osigbesan, had, some days ago, celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday with some adorable photos shared on social media.

The actress shared the photos on her daughter's birthday. Photo credit: Seun Osigbesan

Osigbesan, known for her role as Jennifer in the African Magic series, The Johnsons, made sure her daughter's birthday was a colourful one to remember as they duo had a heartmelting photoshoot to mark the day.

The proud mummy shared photos of herself with the 5-yrar-old old dressed in multi-coloured tulle dresses with matching tiaras.

See photos below:

In the second set of photos, the mummy-daughter duo went traditional with their style as they rocked asoke dresses with green tops and cute fascinators.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"You’ve grown to be such a beautiful, bright, pleasant and lively child. I thank God for making you a better version of me. Just like Mary was privileged to be called the mother of Jesus. I feel privileged and honored by God to your mother."

See photos below:

