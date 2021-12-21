It has been days since actress and TV host, Nancy Isime, threw a birthday bash to celebrate her new age but we are still not over some of the looks at the event.

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, was among the celebrities who graced the occasion and as expected, she came through dripping in style.

The actress rocked an expensive pair of shoes. Photo credit: @iniedo, farfetch.com

Still basking in the glow of becoming a mum, the actress opted for a pink bejewelled mini dress with a feather accent.

The dress which provided the opportunity to show off her long legs also managed to do justice to her feminine silhouette.

With flawless makeup and a sleek hairdo, the filmstar ensured her legs represented her love for fashion in a simple and elegant manner.

She rocked a pair of Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals which - according to farfetch.com costs a whopping N402k (£741).

See post below:

