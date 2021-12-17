The year 2021 witnessed loads of fashion trends, some of which faded out as quickly as they surfaced. However, there are some memorable looks that got social media users talking.

As the year comes to an end, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the styles that stuck for fans, many of whom jumped on the recreation train with some failing terribly.

Some of the styles that stood out in 2021. Photo credit: Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Tiwa Savage

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the styles that fans will carry in their heart into the next year.

Check out ten looks below:

1. Ini Edo

The Nollywood actress was among the stars that attended the grand burial ceremony of Tiwa Savage's father. As expected, she stepped out looking like a million bucks in her exquisitely designer ankara piece and had fans gushing over

2. Chioma Goodhair

The trained lawyer and hair entrepreneur is no stranger to the glam side of life. Known as a fashion icon to many people, it came as no surprise that the number of recreations for this look went up the moment she stepped out in this design.

3. Tiwa Savage

The award-winning singer threw a huge burial ceremony for her late father and had stars turning up in numbers to celebrate with her.

One of her outfits for the occasion caused quite a buzz on social media so much that it had people replicating the look almost immediately.

4. Tonto Dikeh

Dubbed the queen of ankara styles, Tonto made sure to create her mark this year as one of the stars with the most memorable looks.

This cut out style had so many fans mesmerized over her continuous ability to slay effortlessly in every ankara outfit she dons.

5. Mercy Aigbe

Known as the queen of asoebi styles, this Nollywood actress is one lady to look out for at every event that involves asoebi. This year, she did not disappoint fans as almost every outfit was a hit. This particular one stood out for all the right reasons.

6. Toyin Lawani

The celebrity stylist is known for her bold and daring styles that more than not will have you doing a double-take.

For this memorable look, the designer stepped out with her husband in this caped regal dress that had tongues wagging on social media - as per usual.

7. Cee-C

The reality star's looks are always hits whenever she steps out and this time is no different. Her look for the premiere of The Ghost and The Tout Too had her fans gushing over with love.

8. Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress had her mother's first year rememberance the talk of all on social media. Her first look at the event was also worthy of all the buzz the event created.

9. Mercy Eke

Not very popular for rocking traditional look, this silver dress had her fans falling in love with the BBNaija Pepper Dem winner all over again. Everything from her makeup to the fit of the dress did justice to the star's fashion history.

10. Tacha

The reality star is also another celebrity who knows how to turn heads in stylish looks. Tacha's look to Toyin Abraham's movie premiere is one of the many memorable looks of the year 2021.

These stars and many more stars made the year 2021 worth the while for their fans despite the coronavirus and lockdown.

