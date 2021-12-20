Comedian Ayo Makun recently had the premiere for his much-anticipated Christmas in Miami movie over the weekend

Colleagues in the entertainment industry showed up for the comedian turned actor, including members of the cast

Legit.ng has compiled some interesting videos from the premiere showing how top celebrities showed up at the event

Popular comedian turned movie star, Ayo Makun, was joined by his friends, colleagues in the entertainment industry for the premiere of his highly-anticipated holiday film, A Christmas in Miami, on Sunday, December 19.

As expected, top entertainers in Nollywood showed up to support the humour merchant and members of cast were also present to celebrate the film.

Veteran actors Richard Mofe Damijo and Osita Iheme who both featured in the film were spotted arriving at the venue of the premiere alongside the man of the hour, AY.

Check out a video showing the superstars below:

Another video captured Gbenro Ajibade, Osas Ighodaro and Williams Uchemba on the red carpet at the movie premiere.

Check them out below:

Nollywood's Toyin Abraham, her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi and actress Iyabo Ojo were also at the premiere to support one of their own.

The actresses were spotted taking turns to pose at a Christmas themed photo-booth at the venue of the event.

Check them out in videos below:

Check out more fun videos from the movie premiere as sighted online below:

