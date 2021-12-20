Popular Nigerian musician Wizkid was the headliner for Day 2 of the Livespot X Festival recently held in Lagos.

The show was the first time Wizkid was performing in Lagos in over two years. And while Wizkid didn't disappoint, there were some standout moments from the show.

Legit.ng was live at the venue to capture some of the thrilling moments at the much-anticipated concert.

Moments from Wizkid's recent concert in Lagos. Photo: Bright Daniels/Legit NG

Check out exclusive footages from the concert below:

Fans screaming Wizkid's name

By now, you've probably seen videos of Wizkid causing a frenzy whenever he steps on stage but what happened at his Livespot X show was phenomenal.

From the moment Machala stepped on stage, fans couldn't get enough and they showed this by the noise they made in appreciation.

No Suya for Wizkid

Since his return to Nigeria, Wizkid has been very vocal about his desire to eat local delicacy suya. He has shared this craving a number of times on his social media pages.

One would expect that one way or the other, Wizzy would have found a way to get his suya but like he mentioned during his performance, he hasn't gotten to eat suya. He later shared that he will make sure he kills a cow that very morning so he can get all the suya he wants.

Stars show up to support Wizkid

Wizkid wasn't alone on the night, a number of stars also came on stage to support Starboy. They include Simi, Rema, LAX, Bella Shmurda, Portable, Fireboy, Poco Lee and Olamide.

Wale spotted vibing

Nigerian-American rapper was one of the guests spotted at Wizkid's show. The Washington native was seen having a good time dancing to the songs of various artistes who performed on the night.

Zaazu Portable gets showered with cash

In what is proving to be a tradition, rave of the moment Portable got the crowd extra excited as he stepped on stage to perform his hit track Zaazu Zeh alongside Olamide, Poco Lee and Wizkid.

Interestingly, while he was performing, Wizkid showered him with wads of cash just like Tiwa Savage did at her show days before.

Wizkid shows major love to Olamide

One of the major highlights of the night was when Wizkid brought out his friend Olamide and they performed a number of their songs together.

After some time, Wizzy went down memory lane and he shared just how far he and Olamide have come since the days they recorded their first song together Omo to Shan.

Bad Boy Timz thrills the audience with a charged performance

Bad Boy Timz was among those who graced the stage at Wizkid's concert and he delivered a performance that got attendees dancing.

With just a few days to Christmas, fans across the country are still expecting to see more from Wizkid and this concert is proof that he is well prepared!

