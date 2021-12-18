Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently in Abuja for his music concert which took place on December 17, 2021

A video clip from the show has since gone viral on social media which captures the moment two excited fans grabbed the signer's leg on stage

Several internet users have reacted to the trending video, with some sharing their thoughts on the incident

Grammy-award winning singer, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid, is no stranger to crazy fan love and this time is no different, as a trending clip suggests.

The two fans were dragged off stage. Photo credit: @wizkidayo, @goldmynetv

Fans jump on stage

The international music star made his Abuja fans ecstatic when he turned up for his show on Friday, December 17 - so much that some fans found their way on stage to show him just how much they were happy to see him.

In the video which is currently making the rounds on the internet, two young men can be seen getting on stage and grabbing one of the singer's legs before being forced off the stage by bouncers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video has sparked different reactions from fans. While some people have chastised the security personnel for not doing a good job, others believe the two fans were simply excited to see the star.

Check out some comments below:

jenny_goldbabe:

"He loves his fans so much he was not even annoyed #big wiz for life❤️"

nascentnaomie:

"Shame on those ‘body guards’."

nadiraaaaahh:

"Me when I see him wo I will enter him"

_ayodeji1:

"Na once a year them go see wizkid make them hold ham well."

missirenehere:

"Omo nah to cut the leg go use am start up my museum "

chilling_blaze:

"Nobi this guys fault is ohh if you like someone ehnn make him con use style pass your front chai your body go do woto woto "

kelly_juuz:

"Fix him well buddy... He just needed ya blessing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Wizkid expresses desire for N1m worth of suya

A while ago, the singer expressed his great need for suya, a popular street food in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram story, Wizkid expressed just how much he was in need of the popular meat usually roasted on sticks.

According to the Made in Lagos star, he would be needing N1 million worth of suya once he lands in the city.

