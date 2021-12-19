A Nigerian man out of excitement has offered Grammy winner Ayo Balogun alias Wizkid his girlfriend

The freewill offer was made by the overexcited fan during the singer's performance at a show in Warri, Delta State

While many Nigerians have slammed the man's action, his offer was greeted with hilarious thoughts by others

A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions on social media following an offer he made Wizkid at a show in Warri, Delta State.

The overjoyed unidentified man told singer Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid to have his girlfriend freely.

In a video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the overexcited man was captured vibing to the singer's music in the crowd when he made the declaration.

It is believed that the hasty offer comes as an appreciation of the stellar performance put up by Wizkid at the event.

His declaration didn't however sit well with many social media users who knocked him for it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@michaelgloria3369 reacted:

"Your girlfriend way you don labash finish make our own mashala go doke guy you no try "

@leoriccogram stated:

"No be u go tell wizzy to take ur gf but make him tag the girl first naw make we see Wetin him get to offer."

@dumebiblog wrote:

"E no get girlfriend, no mind am, na so single people dey behave. ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍"

@estellepeters_ opined:

"Na them slap em head collect em glasses Na them still wan dash am babe "

@lizzyomoeboh commented:

"Werey if the babe leave am for wizkid now them go start Dey say girls wicked "

