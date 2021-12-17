At the mention of online dragging or getting involved in controversies, some names readily come to mind because they are always at the center of it.

These personalities play big roles in starting major talking points on social media and name-calling other people into their matters.

Some of these celebrities are regular trouble makers while others got themselves involved in what made them trend controversially.

Controversial celebrities of 2021. Credit: @kemiolunloyotv @tontolet @tiwasavage

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the online personalities that have exhibited the violent part of them or got involved in major controversies in the year 2021.

1. Kemi Olunloyo

Call her the mother of violence on Nigerian social media space, there's no trending topic that investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo will not add her voice, she brings out the controversial part of every topical issue.

Her recent comments on late Dowen College pupil, Sylvester Oromoni stirred massive reactions from a lot of social media users and she got massive backlash over it.

Kemi's comment on Sylvester is just one out of countless others.

2. Uche Maduagwu

Following Kemi Olunloyo closely is Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu who seemed to have a special hatred for anyone doing well.

Uche Maduagwu got beaten by fellow actor, Jim Iyke during the year for calling him a ritualist.

Uche has called out several other celebrities like Obi Cubana, Whitemoney, Davido, and several others.

3. Bobrisky

At the mention of Bobrisky on social media what comes to mind is controversy.

The crossdresser has got himself involved in a number of high-profile fight but the one with his ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh, remained the king of it all.

4. Jane Mena

Jane Mena didn't stay too long in the Nigerian controversy terrain but her encounter with Tonto Dikeh's ex-lover Kpokpogri made her popular.

There were reports that she has intimate tape with the politician.

5. Jaruma

Popular aprodisaic seller, Jaruma is another controversial online personality, she keeps receipts for all deals and transactions any one does with her.

He encounter with Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband cannot be forgotten soon.

6. Daddy Freeze

There is hardly any topical issue that OAP, Daddy Freeze will not hold a session about.

He is known especially for calling out religious leaders.

7. Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing is a no nonsense actress that clapsback at every name calling. She slugged it out with actors' guild during Baba Ijesha's molestation of minor case and her fight with Bobrisky will stay long in fans memory

8. Tonto Dikeh

It's advisable not to come near Tonto Dikeh if anyone want to have social media fight, she doesn't hold back.

The actess got involved in a number of high profile fights with Bobrisky, Jane Mena, and her ex-lover Kpokpogri, she was the star of September to remember.

9. Pero

2Baba's baby mama Pero gave Nigerians a show during the year under review, she unsettled the singer's family

10. Tiwa Savage

Give it to number one African bad girl, she slugged it out with Seyi Shay at a Lagos salon and then her leaked intimate tape was everywhere on the internet.

Tiwa doesn't just make music, she is also a drama queen.

Fans love it when their favourites call out each other on social media but violence is never a solution.

Who is missing from this list that gave a huge drama during the year?

