Singer Davido recently linked up with billionaire and he shared an update with his fans and followers on social media

The singer posted an inaudible video showing him in the middle of a discussion with the wealthy business mogul

The video stirred reactions online with some people teasingly noting that Dangote was warning him to stop spending on cars

Singer Davido doesn’t miss any opportunity to update his fans and followers in the online community with his activities.

In a recent video post shared via his Instastory channel, the 30 BG musician was spotted alongside billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

Aliko Dangote and Davido link up in video. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

A third party was spotted in the inaudible video as Davido and Dangote exchanged pleasantries.

Dangote, in a portion of the clip, was also seen pointing a finger at the singer before patting him on the shoulder.

Watch the short clip as spotted online below:

Reactions

The video stirred different reactions online with some people attempting to figure out what the two were talking about.

Read some comments sighted below:

emmyace5 said:

"Uncle Aliko be like… David u have been disturbing the Nation ."

successfulig said:

"I forbid poverty ❗️❗️it's Aliko warning OBO for me like David I they hear ur story. No sir I be good Boi oo ."

femi_derricks said:

"A Biggest chilling with the Biggest OBO"

bignickng said:

"There are levels to this things make una leave this game for that boy @davido ❤."

lalaobalende said:

"Money mattermake god bless my life like dis."

bobsyng said:

"Dangote : u no dey talk to this boy. Man in red: i dey try sir. Dangote: If i hear say you break another girl heart. Davido:haha never sir, na dem dey rush me."

