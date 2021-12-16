Music superstar, Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu, has shared one of her many concerns with fans on social media

The mother of one was worried about the dwindling number of ladies who have not worked on their backside in Lagos

By Sophia's calculations, the remaining ladies that have not worked on their behind in Lagos are just seven

The first baby mama of Nigerian music superstar Davido, Sophia Momodu has raised her worries about ladies and their artificial backside.

The businesswoman shared the opinion via her Instagram story channel as she worried about the situation.

Sophia Momodu on lack of natural backside in Lagos.

Source: Instagram

Going by mama Imade's calculations, the number of ladies that are still rocking natural bums in Lagos are just seven including herself.

She also declared that she loves the sight of it:

"Omo e remain like 7 of us wey never give them Kim k level for this Lagos o. Everywhere I turn love it."

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Sophia's comments about the backside, some of them claimed they are part of the seven remaining.

Legit.ng picked some of the comment, read below:

Peace_ufedo:

"It’s d sarcasm in her sentence for me."

Diamondxhairline_naija:

"But she no lie o, especially for that island."

Ojuolape966:

"E con be like say 7 remaining of us no serious with our life."

9ine_marley:

"Abeg who never do yarnsh make I know."

Randomfindsbox:

"They are still gonna be insecure about something .. Kim k self done reduce her own."

Floraswigs_uk_hairstylist:

"Please where are they fetching the ukwu?? Make I go fetch am ohh."

Thisisdamii:

"lotta girls want to get their body done but it’s either they don’t have the money or they’re scared."

