Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, appears to have bitten more than he can chew after trolling veteran film star, Jim Iyke

Maduagwu had called Jim Iyke a ritualist and also claimed his source of wealth was questionable in a video posted on his page

In a new clip making the rounds online, Jim Iyke was seen confronting Maduagwu after tracing him to his location, he also appeared to beat him up

The video soon made the rounds online and has raised mixed reactions from fans, some called it a stunt

Controversial Nollywood celebrity, Uche Maduagwu, was recently involved in an altercation with fellow actor, Jim Iyke.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Jim Iyke was seen confronting his colleague over comments that he had made about him on social media.

Jim Iyke allegedly beats up Uche Maduagwu days after actor called him a ritualist. Photos: @jimiyke, @uche.maduagwu

Source: Instagram

From the video, it was gathered that Iyke managed to trace Maduagwu to his location and also questioned him for the comments he dropped about his person on social media.

The confrontation soon led to a fight with people struggling to hold back Jim Iyke as he pounced on Maduagwu.

See the video below:

Uche Maduagwu calls Jim Iyke ritualist

This is coming after Maduagwu had likened Jim Iyke to Hushpuppi and Cubana, claiming they were spending illegally gotten wealth. The controversial film star had also said he was hoping for the day the EFCC would apprehend his colleague and question his lifestyle.

See the video below:

See another post Uche Maduagwu made calling out Jim Iyke below:

Nigerians react to video of Jim Iyke allegedly beating up Maduagwu

Soon after the video of what appeared to be Jim Iyke beating up Maduagwu made the rounds online, internet users reacted to it in different ways.

While a great number of people found it amusing and also said it served Uche right, a few others questioned its authenticity and said it seemed to be a stunt.

Read what they had to say below:

Iambyno:

"MOOOOD!!!!! Freedom of Speech on Social Media, I Guarantee...Freedom of Speech outside Social Media i can't......Some of you are really Moving Mad cos u have Typing Fingers...Lovely."

Idyl_music:

"You think say all that Jim Iyke film na just film. ."

Abiki1900:

"Typical example of “I’m in my house, come and beat me” and Jim Iyke delivered.."

Naijasinglegirl:

"Obviously a publicity stunt for their bad comments movie."

Tbellz07:

"This is staged. It is most likely for Jim Iyke's upcoming movie . Why would uche ask "how did you find me?" That should have been the least of his problems."

Tawakalt_:

"Good for him."

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng