The entertainment industry is full of different talents but all of them serve one goal - to entertain their fans.

However, while some entertainers are known for one craft, others are linked to multiples because of how good they are.

In Nigeria, there are celebrities who are not only good singers but also talented actors and they have proved themselves in not one but many productions.

Some Nigerian musicians have also acted in movies. Photos: @bankywellington, @symplysimi, @falzthebahdguy

In this article, Legit.ng lists Nigerian singers who have featured in movies.

1. Banky W

The Jo crooner first featured in Funke Akindele's Jenifa before the blockbuster Wedding Party movie that announced his career as an actor. Banky has acted in other movies since then.

2. Niyola

The Toh Bad crooner debuted in Kunle Afolayan's Swallow, a movie about a young lady Tolani who almost got involved in drug trafficking.

3. Ikechukwu

The Igbo Boyz crooner started in 2013 in a movie called The Wages. The singer has since featured in both TV series and other movies like Wedding Party, Oloture, Your Excellency, among others.

4. Simi

The Duduke crooner debuted in Kunle Afolayan's Mokalik (Mechanic).

5. Chike

The Running To You singer is no doubt a sonorous singer and a fantastic actor. Chike is known for the popular TV series Battleground where he acts as Mayowa.

6. Toni Tones

Toni's acting career seemed to be more in the limelight than her music career. Popularly known as the young Salami in King of Boys, the actress has some songs to her name.

7. Falz The Bahd Guy

Popularly known for his role in Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary, the Bop Daddy crooner has featured in other movies since then. Quam's Money, Merry Men 2 are some of the movies Falz has acted in.

8. Seyi Shay

The Right Now singer debuted in Lara and the Beats in 2018.

9. Bisola Aiyeola

As soon as she returned from the BBNaija show, Bisola proved to be a born performer. The mother of one has released some songs and also acted in movies including TV series that get people gushing over her.

Bisola is popularly known for her role in Skinny Girl In Transit.

10. Vector

The rapper acted alongside Seyi Shay in Lara And The Beat in 2018.

11. Davido

The singer was featured in Toyin Abraham's Fate of Alakada 2 in 2020.

12. Adedimeji Lateef

The well-loved Nollywood star is also a singer. The actor has a number of prayer songs he released for his Muslim fans.

In conclusion, we are sure that more singers will join the Nollywood industry and we can't wait to see what they have in stock for their fans.

