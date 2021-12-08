As the year 2021 gradually comes to an end, Google has released the list of most searched topics on its platform

The list features some top Nollywood celebrities, Nigerian music stars, reality stars among others in the entertainment industry

Legit.ng has compiled a list that features Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Iyabo Ojo and some other top Nigerian entertainers

2022 is just a few weeks away and many Nigerians are already wrapping up activities for what has indeed been an eventful 2021.

As expected, tech giant, Google, has released its annual list of what users in specific regions were mostly interested in finding on their search engine.

Actresses, singers feature in Nigeria's most searched celebrities for 2021 on Google. Photo: @tiwasavage/@zubbymichael/@iyaboojofespris

The list was broken down into interests in music, entertainment, sports among other categories.

Nigerian celebrities were not to be found wanting as many managed to snag a spot on the list of most searched topics.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some entertainers who were featured. Check them out below:

1. Tiwa Savage

Singer Tiwa Savage topped the list of music artists who were searched on the platform. The singer had a collaboration with international singer, Brandy, and it exposed her to a crop of new global fans.

2. Zubby Michael

The Nollywood actor had an eventful year. He made quite the impression during Obi Cubana's mother's burial in Oba. He also acquired a mansion.

3. BBNaija's Pere

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star was among the most controversial housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes season.

4. Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh

The movie star's relationship saga with Prince Kpokpogri made her a hot topic for the year 2021. She also had an episode with dancer, Jane Mena, that caught the attention of many Nigerians.

5. Iyabo Ojo

The actress was in the thick and middle of comedian Princess' molestation saga with actor Baba Ijesha.

6. Omah Lay

The music star stirred reactions earlier in the year after he got arrested alongside Tems in Uganda.

Omah Lay also released, Understand, a hit single that got many Nigerians interested in his music.

7. Ayra Starr

The Mavin superstar's debut project, 19 and Dangerous, is one of the most-talked-about in 2021.

The lead single, Bloody Samaritan, had several covers and was also the theme song for thousands of TikTok videos.

The year 2021 has indeed been packed full of controversies and drama. Amid it all, it's evident that Nigerians are dedicated to staying informed and keeping tabs on their favourite superstars.

