A young lady on social media called Rayor has got Nigerians talking after her statement to singer Simi

The lady compared the Ire crooner to her husband who is also a singer and stated that he is better than her

While some of Simi's fans hailed the mother of one for her response, others noted how bitter Rayor is

Singer Simi has recorded over 350k views on her new single called Woman less than 24 hours after she released it online. Nigerians have taken to different social media platforms to hail the singer's creativity.

A lady called Rayor, however, seems not to be impressed by Simi's recent creative work as she told the mother of one that her husband Adekunle Gold can sing better than her.

Simi replies a troll who said Adekunle Gold sings better than her. Photos: @symplysimi, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, Simi reacted and she did not slam her critic.

The mother of one told the troll that she could live with her husband Adekunle Gold being better than her, adding that he is awesome.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Rayor's statement to Simi.

belsdreamcustomize:

"Na wa oh. She and her husband nai you wan put fight."

lolochychy:

"Like why the competition??? Geez! They’re both excelling in their careers but people think the comparison is necessary."

props_plaza:

"Full option wife. Simple and straight forward."

sandy_kayc:

"Simple and short, no stress."

official_jovi:

"How can pple be this bitter towards their fellow human being."

lordisgood7899:

"No Try Am . Simi Is A Hit Maker . Voice is heavenly. Vocals unmatched."

_like2love:

"Is she supposed to be sad that her husband is better than her ? They are partners and every good partner will be proud of their spouse doing better . Trolls you should get a life."

timwesttt:

"Pointless comparison. However, if we keeping it abuck... it's the other way around."

Actress Joke Jigan reacts as her colleagues partake in Simi's challenge

Actress Joke Jigan slammed some of her colleagues for lying in their posts as they join the Woman challenge.

According to her, what some of the women partaking in the challenge do is backstab, gossip, which other people bad, and spread false news.

Joke added that these women do not understand what the challenge is about but they just want to follow the trend.

Source: Legit.ng