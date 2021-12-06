Veteran Nigerian Juju musician, King Sunny Ade and songstress, Simi, recently met at an event

The female music star was spotted kneeling to greet the music veteran as she showed him respect

King Sunny Ade and Simi later held hands and danced for a bit and fans have reacted to the viral clip

Popular Nigerian Juju singer, King Sunny Ade and songstress, Simi, have had fans gushing on social media over their recent display.

In a video making the rounds online, Simi and King Sunny Ade met themselves at an event and the encounter was heartwarming.

In the trending clip, Simi was seen kneeling and bending her head a little as she greeted the older musician and showed him respect.

The two music stars later held hands and danced a bit. Sunny Ade then proceeded to ask Simi when she returned to Nigeria and he also asked about her mother.

See the video below:

Internet users gush over them

Simi and King Sunny Ade’s meeting raised a lot of heartwarming reactions. Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered below:

Issafineboy:

“Adorable .”

Supplementsforagelesskin:

“me oooo I luv both die❤️❤️.”

Luscious_temitemii:

“Ok I’ll buy ticket for this!!!”

Qbests:

“❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

Nice one.

Toyin Abraham rains cash on King Sunny Ade at event

Nollywood movie star Toyin Abraham spent one of her Fridays at a remembrance and thanksgiving event organised by the family members of media personality Stephanie Coker and her husband, David Aderinokun.

As expected, the actress who has become a social bird of sorts made sure to make an impression after she mounted the stage where legendary musician, King Sunny Ade was performing.

Upon her arrival, KSA serenaded the Nollywood star and she appreciated him by raining fresh N500 notes on him.

The actress also made sure to appreciate band members of the musician by handing one of them a bundle of cash.

King Sunny Ade bows as actress Toyin Abraham prays for him at event

Legit.ng had earlier reported that King Sunny Ade was among those who graced Toyin Abraham’s birthday party and movie premiere event.

After the night’s fun activities, a grateful Toyin gave a vote of thanks to the audience and specially appreciated the 74-year-old veteran.

Toyin offered heartfelt prayers for KSA for honouring her with his presence and even accepting lesser than he charges for events.

Source: Legit