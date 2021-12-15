Top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to gush over her son, King Andre

The mother of one noted that King Andre makes her so happy as she shared his cute photos online

Tonto’s son rocked an expensive Christian Dior outfit paired with matching shoes for his class party

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, no doubt has nothing but great love for her son, King Andre, and she makes sure to showcase it from time to time.

Just recently, the controversial film star took to her Instagram page to share photos of Andre looking dapper in a designer suit.

Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre rocks Christian Dior designer outfit to school.



Andre was dressed in a Christian Dior suit paired with a white turtle neck shirt and matching Dior shoes. He also finished off the look with a pair of nerd glasses.

In the caption of the photos, Tonto made it known that King Andre makes her so happy.

According to her, she readily seizes every opportunity to celebrate him.

The actress wrote:

“This child makes me so happy! I never cease to celebrate him no matter how small the occasion.. #CLASSPARTY”

See the snaps below:

See a video of Andre and his cake below:

Fans’ reactions

Read some of the comments from Tonto’s fans to Andre’s pictures below:

Realdealfunky:

"His father’s replica."

Divineesteenneamaka:

"Handsome boy ❤️❤️."

Sophiaadaobi:

"He will always make you proud in Jesus name Amen."

Ugochi814:

"He is such a cute young man, Weldon ma,you are doing a great job."

Olamidekoyeniikan885:

"Carbon copy of his paternity."

Dj2plus:

"Badt man looking soft in Dior."

Ugegbe__king:

"King be drippin ❤️❤️❤️."

Tonto Dikeh stirs comments as she and son step out with another man

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh spent last Sunday in church and she flooded her Instagram page with some lovely pictures taken after service.

Apparently, Tonto, her son and an unknown man stepped out to enjoy a quick meal at a popular fast-food restaurant.

Sharing the pictures on her page, the actress simply noted that she’s hanging out with her ‘gees’.

Shortly after sharing the pictures, the comment section was flooded with mixed reactions from fans and followers of the actress.

