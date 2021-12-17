BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Cross and Pere’s fans, Peross, have come together to celebrate them in a special way

These fans gifted the two young men numerous expensive and identical gifts to mark their friendship

Pere and Cross were spotted blushing in a viral video as they opened up their gifts and thanked fans for the love

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Pere and Cross, were recently shown love by their joint fans identified simply as Peross.

In videos making the rounds online, the BBNaija stars were captured the moment they were presented gifts by representatives of the Peross fanbase.

Pere and Cross fans, Peross, gift them expensive items. Photos: @pereegbiofficial, @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross and Pere were given very big and identical picture frames, a bouquet of flowers and money, customized outfits and more on behalf of Peross.

It was gathered that their fans wished to celebrate Cross and Pere’s friendship and proceeded to reward them with expensive items.

See videos and a photo below:

Fans’ reactions

Internet users had things to say about the kind gesture from Peross fans. Read some of their comments below:

Okeke.uzoamaka:

“Why am I shy watching this, abi is it only me.”

Oresky1:

“To think cross didn't like Pere earlier. They just gravitated towards each other. Genuine friendship. My Ship ❤️❤️.”

Comfortayamah:

“Saga would've been part of this friendship if not because of......, Let me end it right here.”

Sohnadine:

“Peross for life ❤️.”

Aderotemi3:

“Life nor hard dat is why they are giving, peross friendship top notch❤️.”

Creamie_pricy:

“Peross❤️ what a beautiful friendship.”

Nice one.

Pere prays for Maria, fans say he will marry her

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, recently showed love to his BBNaija co-star, Maria Chike Benjamin, on Instagram.

Maria had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana to the dismay of her many fans on social media.

A number of Maria’s fans wished her quick recovery on social media and her BBNaija co-star, Pere, also did the same.

Taking to his Instagram story, the reality star made it known that he was praying for Maria’s quick recovery.

Internet users have gushed over how much Pere cares about Maria after he wished her well.

Source: Legit